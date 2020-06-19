Standing Up

ATO RECORDS has put together a compilation of songs from its artists called Silence Is Not A Option (turn it up) with all proceeds benefiting Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and Innocence Project.

The songs are by BRITTANY HOWARD, MY MORNING JACKET, BLACK PUMAS, HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF, BENJAMIN BOOKER, DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS, NILÜFER YANYA, NICK HAKIM, CHICANO BATMAN and others.

The collection also features a brand-new track from EMILY KING called “See Me,” which she wrote last week in reaction to what currently happening.

Learn more at www.ATORecords.com.

