The War And Treaty Release Charity Single
June 19, 2020 at 2:27 PM (PT)
ROUNDER RECORDS recording duo THE WAR AND TREATY -- MICHAEL TROTTER, JR. and TANYA BLOUNT-TROTTER – have released a song called “We Are One” that will benefit the ACLU. They have also created a limited-edition T-Shirt to benefit the charity.
MICHAEL said, "I feel that in this day and age, we all need to be reminded of the power of oneness and togetherness -- the power of all of the people in this world coming together and uniting under one umbrella -- and that umbrella is the human race."
Watch the video for the song here.
More info on the T-Shirt here.
