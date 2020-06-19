United We Stand

ROUNDER RECORDS recording duo THE WAR AND TREATY -- MICHAEL TROTTER, JR. and TANYA BLOUNT-TROTTER – have released a song called “We Are One” that will benefit the ACLU. They have also created a limited-edition T-Shirt to benefit the charity.

MICHAEL said, "I feel that in this day and age, we all need to be reminded of the power of oneness and togetherness -- the power of all of the people in this world coming together and uniting under one umbrella -- and that umbrella is the human race."

Watch the video for the song here.

More info on the T-Shirt here.

