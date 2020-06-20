Hughley

Actor/Comedian/REACH MEDIA radio syndicated host D.L. HUGHLEY tested positive for CORONAVIRUS after passing-out on stage in NASHVILLE during a show, reports CNN.

He posted on INSTAGRAM, "I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn't have flu-like symptoms, I didn't have shortness of breath, I didn't have difficulty breathing, I didn't have a cough, I didn't have a low-grade fever.

"I still don't have a fever. I didn't have a loss of smell or taste, apparently I just lost consciousness."

HUGHLEY is now out of the hospital but in quarantine.

