-
D.L. Hughley Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Collapsing On Stage In Nashville
June 22, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Actor/Comedian/REACH MEDIA radio syndicated host D.L. HUGHLEY tested positive for CORONAVIRUS after passing-out on stage in NASHVILLE during a show, reports CNN.
He posted on INSTAGRAM, "I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn't have flu-like symptoms, I didn't have shortness of breath, I didn't have difficulty breathing, I didn't have a cough, I didn't have a low-grade fever.
"I still don't have a fever. I didn't have a loss of smell or taste, apparently I just lost consciousness."
HUGHLEY is now out of the hospital but in quarantine.
-