More Sign-Ups

ADAMS RADIO GROUP Pres./CEO RON STONE's push to form a trade group for independent radio operators added 600 stations in the past week, STONE said in his weekly update chronicling the progress towards creating the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION.

STONE said, "The momentum we are seeing is incredible. We are now up to 424 owners and operators and 2,395 stations! It takes time to build any organization as we all know. To see this kind of growth every week it screams volumes of how much independents need the help this association can deliver. We are going to hit our goal for sure... and very few independents will shy away once the organization is formed and they realize the benefits. It would not surprise me to ultimately have most of the 7,000 independents participating. Our future is in our own hands and we have to make the right choices now."

Find out more at radioiba.org.

