Beyoncé (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

BEYONCÉ posted the "BLACK PARADE ROUTE" on her website with a message on supporting Black owned businesses, along with a directory of Black-owned companies that will benefit from the sales of her new single "BLACK PARADE," which can be streamed and downloaded, here.

The song will add to the coffers of BEYONCÉ's “BeyGOOD” BLACK BUSINESS IMPACT FUND, administered by the NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE, to support Black-owned small businesses in need.

One of the businesses featured in the directory is HOUSTON based SIENNA SAUCE. The condiments company is owned by 16-year-old CEO TYLA-SIMONE CRAYTON.

She came to fame in 2018 and 2019 by beating out 15 other brands to win "Best Sauce" in the SAUCE-A-HOLIC FEST.

It’s reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE that CRAYTON is selling sauce in over 60 retail stores, online, and through 90 distributors across the U.S. BEYONCÉ is highlighting investment in SIENNA SAUCE as part of the "BLACK PARADE" campaign.

SIENNA SAUCE CEO TYLA-SIMONE CRAYTON

