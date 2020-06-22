Joey, Chris, Karina

BONNEVILLE Classic Rocker KUFX (98.5 KFOX)/SAN JOSE will begin “SAN JOSE’s Great Radio Experiment” featuring the talents of JOEY V, market vet CHRIS JACKSON, and KARINA FARIAS, TODAY (6/22) airing weekdays, 6-9a.

In announcing that 98.5 KFOX’s 'SAN JOSE's Great Radio Experiment' it will be SAN JOSE’s only live and local morning radio show, Dir./Programming Operations BRIAN FIGULA noted, "Congratulations to CHRIS JACKSON, celebrating 30 years of rock radio excellence on KFOX. CHRIS, JOEY and KARINA’s unique chemistry has already resonated with Rock fans all over the SOUTH BAY."

