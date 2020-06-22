Since REPUBLIC RECORDS announced it was not longer going to use the label Urban (NET NEWS 6/8), there has been a debate whether the term should be kept or changed to something else.

Recently WARNER RECORDS-hosted a ZOOM discussion with African American execs to talk about the subject, reports MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

The virtual “A VIEW FROM THE FRONTLINE” ZOOM event was hosted by WARNER RECORDS SVP/Urban Marketing CHRIS ATLAS.

Those participating included, 300 ENTERTAINMENT Head of Marketing RAYNA BASS, COLUMBIA RECORDS Co-Head/Urban Music PHYLICIA FANT, ATLANTIC RECORDS Co-Head/Marketing MARSHA ST. HUBERT, COLUMBIA RECORDS Co-Head/Urban Music/Head of SONY/ATV SHAWN HOLIDAY, broadcaster DYANA WILLIAMS, and COLUMBIA RECORDS SVP/Urban AZIM RASHID.

There were also representatives on hand from THE RECORDING ACADEMY, CMNTY CULTURE, and Human Resources.

Everyone seemed to agree with a statement made by WARNER’s CHRIS ATLAS:

“Removing a word doesn’t change the systemic problems in terms of --are we really creating opportunities? And if removing a word could actually limit opportunities because that specialization, you’re taking that opportunity away or diminishing it.

"The bigger issue at play is “making sure that we address the issues of opportunity for diversity and inclusion in all areas of the business, whether it’s relating to the urban department, or is black and brown people [who] want to work in the country department, the jazz department, the gospel department or whatever it needs to be."

Read MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE for the full story here.

View the entire ZOOM discussion below:

