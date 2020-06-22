Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Bieber/Quavo Take Top Spot; Trevor Daniel, Megan, Gaga/Ariana, DaBaby/Roddy Up 1000+ Spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and QUAVO take over the top spot with "Intentions," up 3*-1* and is up 1011 spins

* Several songs post gains of over 1000 spins this week with TREVOR DANIEL at #4 up 1021 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is up 10*-9* with with "Savage," featuring BEYONCE, up 1313 spins

* LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE move 15*-11* with "Rain On Me," up 1017 spins, and nearing the top 10

* LIL MOSEY enters the top 20 with "Blueberry Faygo," rising 21*-20* with a large gain of 1134 spins

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH climb into the top 25 with "Rockstar," up 26*-23* and up 1146 spins

* GABBY BARRETT goes 32*-26* with "I Hope," featuring CHARLIE PUTH, and is +858 spins

* The lone debut comes from KELSEA BALLERNI at 39* with "The Other Girl," featuring HALSEY, up 268 spins

Rhythmic: Lil Mosey New #1; DaBaby/Roddy Ricch Top 3; Harlow Top 5; Chris Brown x Young Thug Top 10; Rotimi/Wale, Migos/Youngboy Top 20

* LIL MOSEY takes over the top spot with "Blueberry Faygo," up 3*-1*

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH are up 840 spins, moving 4*-3* with "Rockstar" and entering the top 3

* JACK HARLOW hits the top 5 with "What's Poppin," up 7*-5* and is +459 spins

* CHRIS BROWN and YOUNG THUG go 13*-10* with "Go Crazy," climbing 575 spins

* ROTIMI hits the top 20 with "In My Bed," featuring WALE, up 21*-19* and is +172 spins

* MIGOS enters the top 20 as well with "Need It," featuring YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN, up 23*-20* and is up 311 spins

* BLACK EYED PEAS, OZUNA, and J. REY go top 30 with "Mamacita," up 33*-30* and is +183 spins

* NE-YO & JEREMIH and KEHLANI and TORY LANEZ score debut

Urban: Roddy Ricch/Mustard Retain #1 Spot; Pop Smoke Runner Up; Moneybagg Yo Top 3; Chris Brown/Young Thug Top 5; DaBaby/Roddy Ricch Top 10

* RODDY RICCH and MUSTARD remain at 1* with "High Fashion" and still remain a 1000 spin ahead

* POP SMOKE is in the runner up position with "Dior," climbing 3*-2* and +380 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO & BLAC YOUNGSTA enter the top 3 with "123," up 4*-3* and was +222 spins

* CHRIS BROWN and YOUNG THUG are top 5, surging 8*-4* with "Go Crazy," and is +570spins

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH are top 10, moving 14*-9* with "Rockstar" and is +654 spins

* LIL MOSEY is top 15, up 16*-13* with "Blueberry Faygo," with a spin gain of 156

* YELLA BEEZY also hits the top 15 with "Headlocc," featuring YOUNG THUG, up 17*-14* and +429 spins

* MIGOS hits the top 20 as well with "Need It," featuring YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN, up 21*-18* and is up 308 spins

* CHLOE X HALLE score a debut at 32* with "Do It" and are +431 spins

* STAYSOLIDROCKY, KEHLANI (featuring TORY LANEZ), NE-YO & JEREMIH also debut

Hot AC: The Weeknd Remains #1; Bieber Top 5; Gaga/Ariana Up 500+ Spins; Styles Top 20; Trevor Daniel Debuts

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot with "Blinding Lights" for a 6th straight week

* JUSTIN BIEBER hits the top 5 with "Intentions," rising 6*-5* and is up 333 spins

* LADY GAGA & ARIANA GRANDE are nearing the top 10 with "Rain On Me," up 12*-11* and +532 spins

* Three songs now inside the top 20 are up over 300 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS move 19*-18* with "X," up 324 spins

* SAM FISCHER goes 20*-19* with "This City," rising 362 spins

* HARRY STYLES enters the top 20 with "Watermelon Sugar," up 21*-20* - with a 445 spins

* TREVOR DANIEL debuts at 39* with his top 5 pop hit "Falling"

Active Rock: Bad Wolves Hold Top Spot; Five Finger Runner Up; Asking Alexandria Top 5; Shinedown, The Hu Top 10

* BAD WOLVES hold the top spot with "Sober" for a second straight week

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is the runner up with "A Little Bit Off," rising 3*-2* and is +129 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA is now top 5 with "Antisocalist," climbing 6*-5* and is up 113 spins

* SHINEDOWN goes top 10 with "Atlas Falls," moving 12*-8* and is up 174 spins

* THE HU go top 10 as well with "Wolf Totem," rising 13*-10* and +103 spins

* POP EVIL hit the top 15 with "Work," up 16*-13* and up 90 spins

* BREAKING BENJAMIN is top 30 with "Dear Agony," up 34*-29*, featuring LACEY STURM is up 102 spins

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; Powfu Runner Up; AJR Top 3; Tame Impala Top 5; Matt Maeson Top 10

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS spend a sixth week at #1 with "Level Of Concern"

* POWFU is the runner up with "Coffee For Your Head," up 3*-2* and +105 spins

* AJR enter the top 3 with "Bang!," up 4*-3*

* TAME IMPALA go top 5 with "Lost In Yesterday," rising 6*-4*

* Inside the top 10, HEAD AND THE HEART, move 10*-7* with "Honeybee" - up 179 spins

* MATT MAESON goes top 10 with "Hallucinogenics," up 11*-10* and is +204 spins

* REZZ & GRABBITZ go top 20 with "Someone Else," up 22*-20* and is +95 spins

* KILLERS score a big debut at 30* with "My Own Soul's Warning" - up 509 spins

* X AMBASSADORS, K. FLAY, and GRANDSON enter at 34* with "ZEN," up 114 spins

Triple A: Head And The Heart #1; Bakar Top 5; Glass Animals Top 10; Moon Taxi Top 20; Local Natives Lead Debuts

* HEAD AND THE HEART hold the top spot with "Honeybee" for a second week

* BAKAR goes top 5 with "Hell N Back," rising 6*-4* with a +39 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS hit the top 10 with "Your Love (Deja Vu)," up 12*-10* and is +10 spins

* MOON TAXI rises 21*-19* with "Hometown Heroes," climbing into the top 20

* LOCAL NATIVES, MARCUS KING, and NAHKO/MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE all land debuts

« see more Net News