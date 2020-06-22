WWDC Announcements

APPLE announced several new features in its operating systems for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and APPLE Watches at the keynote event for the WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE TODAY (6/22).

Among the announcements at the keynote were details of the upcoming iOS 14, with a new home screen allowing the installation of widgets, the ability to set third-party apps as default email clients and browsers, a redesigned Siri, revamped group capabilities for Messages, a CarKey app allowing equipped vehicles to be unlocked with the iPhone, and additions to Maps with cycling directions; iPadOS 14 with APPLE Pencil handwriting conversion to typed text; and watchOS 7 with sleep tracking and an updated version of the Workouts app, now called Fitness and adding tracking for dancing.

Also in the works is the next version of MacOS, Big Sur, with the first major redesign since MacOS 10, and new AirPod Pros with "spatial audio," plus a firmware update for all AirPods and AirPod Pros that will add automatic switching. And a new series for APPLE TV+, the sci-fi series "FOUNDATION," got a brief preview, as did the new version of tvOS with picture-in-picture mode and improved support for HomeKit device control.

As for the APPLE HomePod smart speaker, the device is adding support for third-party music streaming services.

