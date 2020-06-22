Crow (Photo: WBVP)

PITTSBURGH radio veteran EDDY CROW has joined SOUND IDEAS MEDIA News-Talk WBVP-A-WMBA-A-W257EA/BEAVER FALLS, PA as host of the 9a-noon (ET) weekday TELEFORUM.

CROW, most recently on ENTERCOM News-Talk KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH and previously heard on iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WDVE and Sports WBGG-A-W292DH (ESPN PITTSBURGH), is replacing PDFRANK SPARKS, who has opted to leave the show to serve as fulltime news anchor, hosting the station's noontime half-hour news block.

