The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has added two more affiliates, MAGA RADIO NETWORK/DISRUPTOR MEDIA News-Talk WJFN-A-F-W224EB/RICHMOND, VA and STARADIO News-Talk KINX/FAIRFIELD-GREAT FALLS, MT.

The weekly show, distributed through TALK MEDIA NETWORK, is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at the TALK MEDIA NETWORK website.

