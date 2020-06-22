Starts 7/6

In 2019, RADIO DAYS AFRICA (RDA) celebrated a decade of learning, sharing, and engaging with more than 100 speakers, 60 sessions and 500 participants. RDA has become a key event for radio practitioners across AFRICA and in the wake of “The New Normal” the WITS RADIO ACADEMY will continue the RDA conversation in 2020, presenting a variety of on-line sessions and interactive discussions.

Starting on JULY 6th, RADIO DAYS AFRICA will host 20 sessions over 20 days. From interactive chats, panel discussions, master classes and individual presentations, #RDA2020 aims to promote sector wide learning and keep the radio industry talking (to and about each other).

All RADIO DAYS AFRICA sessions will be presented free of charge as THE WITS RADIO ACADEMY looks to extend the radio conversation and learning. Session details and registration can be done at www.radiodaysafrica.co.za.

