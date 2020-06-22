Sellers (Photo: CAA)

BILL SIMMONS announced in a TWITTER post TODAY (6/22) that THE RINGER, his podcast network and website recently sold to SPOTIFY, is adding a podcast hosted by CNN political commentator and former SOUTH CAROLINA state legislator BAKARI SELLERS.

"THE BAKARI SELLERS PODCAST," focusing on the 2020 Presidential election, will debut on JUNE 29th and will post twice weekly.

ALSO...

