THE PODCAST ACADEMY has officially opened the application process for membership in the new podcasting organization, which is planning its first awards in 2021. Membership is open to individuals from all segments of the industry and includes educational and networking events, webinars, mentorship programs, best practices whitepapers, and a searchable directory of members. One-year memberships are priced at $50 for registrations before SEPTEMBER 30th, with the price going up thereafter to $100 for individuals and $75 for students.

LIBSYN VP/Content & Partnerships and ACADEMY Chairperson ROB GREENLEE said, "Being Chairperson is an opportunity and honor to help lead the beginning of unity and cooperation across the globe in important areas. The areas of focus will be in rewarding excellence, diversity, standards, best practices, education to foster the sharing of ideas and tactics. In the effort to grow the overall audience, content, and business of podcasting."

Register at www.thepodcastacademy.com.

