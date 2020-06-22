New Execs

Artificial intelligence company VERITONE has hired former DOW JONES SVP/Strategic Initiatives & Relationships THOR VALDMANIS as SVP/Corporate Communications, INGRAM MICRO Head of Global Product Marketing LOCKE TRUONG as VP/Marketing for Media & Entertainment and Monetization, and former KOFAX Dir. of Product Marketing RYAN BAZLER as VP/Marketing for aiWARE.

“VERITONE’s world-class technology is ready to take the main stage and lead the AI everywhere revolution,” said CEO CHAD STEELBERG. “Adding THOR, LOCKE and RYAN to the team will assist us in delivering our message loud and clear: Our powerful AI operating system is ready to help usher in a new world order, a true fellowship between man and machine.”

“I am thrilled to join VERITONE, a pioneer in the AI industry,” said VALDMANIS, who will report to STEELBERG. “It is clear the company CHAD STEELBERG and his brother RYAN co-founded six years ago is accelerating innovation and growth in new global markets. My job will be to help build a brand and a business that is widely recognized as being both best-in-class and on the right side of history.”

“I am excited to be leading Marketing for VERITONE’s Media & Entertainment and Monetization businesses,” said TRUONG. “AI is increasingly empowering media & entertainment companies to automate processes, increase their operating efficiencies and diversify their content monetization. With its culture of speed, innovation and disruption, VERITONE is well-positioned to lead the AI revolution.”

“Where legacy process automation companies fall short, VERITONE begins, leading the real-time AI everywhere revolution with its aiWARE operating system,” said BAZLER. “In my opinion, VERITONE is a decade ahead of the market and accelerating. We are barely scratching the surface in terms of the transformative power of VERITONE’s cognitive solutions and I look forward to helping unleash its full potential to the world.”

