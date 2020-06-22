Hamilton

HUBBARD BROADCASTING Country WUBE (B105.1)/CINCINNATI midday host DUKE HAMILTON has announced his retirement after a 50-year radio career, including 42 years on the air at WUBE. His last day will be THURSDAY, JULY 2nd.

In his time with the station, Hamilton has held the positions of PD, MD, and hosted nearly every daypart, including mornings and afternoons. Before joining WUBE on DECEMBER 5th, 1977, HAMILTON had previous radio jobs at KPCR/BOWLING GREEN; KKSS/ST. LOUIS; and KXLR/LITTLE ROCK; as well as four years doing what he calls a "command performance for UNCLE SAM” in the ARMED FORCES RADIO AND TELEVISION SERVICE in the PANAMA CANAL zone. HAMILTON was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO RADIO FAME in 2003.

“CINCINNATI is a great radio town,” said HAMILTON. “I could’ve moved on to bigger markets, but I loved it here too much to move. I’ve been very fortune to work for great management, and the fans have been absolutely the best. It’s just the right time to hang up the headphones.”

“DUKE HAMILTON is the epitome of what everyone aspires to be getting into radio,” said WUBE PD GROVER COLLINS. “First and foremost, a tremendous on-air talent, no ego, a wonderful co-worker and, more importantly, a friend to myself and many others at WUBE for years. It cannot be understated the mark he left on this radio station and the many people that have come through our studios and worked with him over the years. The word ‘legend’ is almost not a strong enough word for what DUKE means to us and the station after 42-plus years of on-air service and dedication.”

In his retirement, HAMILTON plans to travel as well as catch up on all the chores awaiting him on the farm he has owned with his wife, BARBARA, since 1981. Read our 2019 “10 Questions” interview with HAMILTON here. Congratulate him here.

