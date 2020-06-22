No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database MONDAY morning (6/22).

Applying for STAs were WOOF BOOM RADIO OF LAFAYETTE LLC (WLQQ/WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, reduced power due to transmitter problems) and NEUHOFF MEDIA SPRINGFIELD, LLC (WXAJ/HILLSBORO, IL, reduced power "due to a technical issue").

Filing for Silent STAs were HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK, LLC (KICA-F/FARWELL, TX and KKYC/CLOVIS, NM, lightning damage) and CROW CREEK SIOUX TRIBE (KZZE-LP/FORT THOMPSON, SD, "severe loss of radiated power").

And CALVARY CHAPEL OF VINELAND, INC. has closed on the transfer of WPOV-LP/VINELAND, NJ to ADVANTAGE MINISTRIES, INC. for forgiveness of a $6,411.35 loan.

