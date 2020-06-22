Zoom Conference

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DEROIT is holding a ZOOM conference call on JUNE 25th at 7p (ET) with community leaders to discuss bridging the gap between the community and police.

"SOLUTIONS NOT SLOGANS" will be hosted by Urban AC WDMK (105.9 KISS FM) hosts JOHN MASON and ANGIE STARR, Classic Hip Hop WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) morning host GELLO, and Gospel W260DB-W252BX-W228CJ (DETROIT PRAISE NETWORK) host RANDI MYLES. Also scheduled for the call are DETROIT Police Chief JAMES CRAIG, WASHTENAW Sheriff JERRY CLAYTON, DETROIT City Councilwoman MARY SHIEFIELD, INKSTER Mayor PATRICK WIMBERLY, and SOUTHFIELD Police Chief ELVIN BARREN. DETROIT Mayor MIKE DUGGAN and City Councilwoman BRENDA JONES have also been invited but have not yet officially confirmed attendance. The conference will be posted to the stations' websites as well as those of sister Active Rock WRIF and Classic Rock WCSX.



In a press release, MASON and STARR said, “We are excited to host a video conference designed to provide an opportunity for our radio listeners to speak directly with law enforcement and those who carry power throughout MICHIGAN to create solutions for change.”

