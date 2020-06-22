Pride

iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES is launching a Pride campaign highlighted by a "virtual celebration" on FRIDAY (6/26). #iHeartLAPRIDE commemorates the 50th anniversary of the first Pride parade in LOS ANGELES and will include vignettes airing on the cluster's five music stations, Top 40 KIIS, Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7), Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3), Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM), and AC KOST and on the stations' social platforms.

On FRIDAY, the #iHeartLAPRIDE Haus Party” will stream live on PRIDE RADIO online, with 104.3 MYFM's LISA FOXX, ALT 98.7's HUDSON, KIIS' SISANIE, and REAL 92.3's J CRUZ and DJ LEZLEE. Performers will include GROUPLOVE, ABSOFACTO, ASHE, and TIFFANY, plus DJ sets from CHRISTIE JAMES, REZZ, SCOTTY FOX, GRABBITZ, and DJ LEZLEE and shout-outs from KESHA, DUA LIPA, BEBE RHEXA, LANCE BASS, ADAM LAMBERT, MEGHAN TRAINOR, NEON TREES' TYLER GLENN, and "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE"'s ROCK M. SAKURA and WIDOW VON'DU.

“In commemorating this occasion and honoring the LGBTQ+ community in LOS ANGELES, we are reminded that real change only comes when people stand up for what is right,” said Regional Pres. KEVIN LEGRETT. “We are proud to stand together with all communities battling intolerance and racial injustice.”

