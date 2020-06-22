The RV

The QGOLIVE remote broadcasting app has added new affiliates, including CENLA BROADCASTING/ALEXANDRIA, LA, JAM MEDIA, and WATH INC. Hot AC WXTQ (POWER 105) and Classic Hist WATH-A-W246CE/ATHENS, OH. ADLARGE MEDIA handles affiliate relations for the software.

The app's JAMES COPELAND is traveling the country in an RV for social-distancing sales calls and demos of the software, which allows studio-quality audio from anywhere via smartphone or computer and is already being used by over 100 stations in the U.S.

“Our QGOLIVE team are experts in remote broadcasting software. James is on the road to get the word out and to help all operators, large and small, equip their entire team and contributors with remote capabilities,” said ADLARGE MEDIA VP/Affiliate Marketing JESSICA SHERMAN. “The pandemic has taught us all that radio needs easy solutions for broadcasting from home that sounds great. QGOLIVE delivers just that, but we can be so much more as broadcasters open up to our new reality”

COPELAND started the tour in WICHITA and is in NEW MEXICO, heading to TEXAS, right now; stations in either state can reach COPELAND at james.copeland@controlroompro.com to arrange a visit, or contact SHERMAN at jessica@adlarge.com.

« see more Net News