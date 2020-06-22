Hillman

BEASLEY MEDIA/SOUTHWEST FLORIDA DOS ALLYSON HILLMAN is joining NRG MEDIA/CEDAR RAPIDS-WATERLOO as Market Mgr. The cluster includes Classic Hits KOKZ, Active Rock KFMW (ROCK 108), Classic Country KPTY-A-K297BS (107.3 HANK FM), and News-Talk KXEL-A.

“We are thrilled to have ALLYSON join NRG. She brings extensive experience in management and sales to the market. She understands the importance of NRG’s mission to provide great local radio,” said NRG MEDIA Pres./CEO MARY QUASS. “We are confident with ALLYSON’s belief that success comes from a positive culture and strength development that she will continue to develop innovative strategies for the market while providing great local radio.”

HILLMAN said, “The opportunity to return to my MIDWEST roots to work for a company so well respected in our industry is a dream come true. I look forward leading the great teams in CEDAR RAPIDS and WATERLOO; working together to do great things in the market.”

CFO JIM SMITH added, “We are excited to welcome ALLYSON to the NRG family -- she is a great addition to the team. ALLYSON brings a great competitive spirit that will help lead the market to new heights and we look forward to great successes.”

