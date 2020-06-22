Sanders (Photo: Ford Fairchild)

Country singer-songwriter ADAM SANDERS has signed a co-publishing deal with ROUND HILL MUSIC NASHVILLE. SANDERS has written hits for COLE SWINDELL (“Ain’t Worth The Whiskey”) and DUSTIN LYNCH (“Hell Of A Night”), and has had cuts by LUKE BRYAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, SCOTTY MCCREERY and TRACY LAWRENCE.

“I am very excited to be working with ADAM,” said ROUND HILL’s MARK BROWN. “He has a track record as a hit songwriter, he’s an exceptional artist, and he brings with him a solid work ethic. We look forward to having great success together.”

"When you find a team that is willing to work just as hard as you, it’s a dangerous combo,” added SANDERS. “ROUND HILL MUSIC’s success speaks for itself.”

ROUND HILL’s songwriter roster also includes ASHLEY GORLEY, DALLAS DAVIDSON, JIMMY ROBBINS and others. Through its partnership with BIG LOUD, ROUND HILL also represents CHRIS TOMPKINS, CRAIG WISEMAN, JOEY MOI, RODNEY CLAWSON and more.

« see more Net News