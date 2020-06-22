Live Nation's 'Live From The Drive-In'

LIVE NATION is launching a U.S. drive-in concert series, "Live From The Drive-In," in an effort to bring fans a live music experience before traditional concerts may resume. The series will take place in three different cities -- NASHVILLE, ST. LOUIS and INDIANAPOLIS -- on three nights each the weekend of FRIDAY, JULY 10th through SUNDAY, JULY 12th. BRAD PAISLEY will headline shows in all three cities, taking place at NASHVILLE's NISSAN STADIUM, INDIANAPOLIS' RUOFF MUSIC CENTER and ST. LOUIS' THE HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE.

DARIUS RUCKER and JON PARDI will also headline the NASHVILLE show. PARDI and local favorites YACHT ROCK REVUE will co-headline in INDIANAPOLIS. NELLY and EL MONSTERO will co-headline in ST. LOUIS.

“Around the world, we’re seeing a real eagerness from our fans and artists to safely get back to the concert experience,” said LIVE NATION Venues – US Concerts Pres. TOM SEE. “We have an incredible lineup of artists like BRAD PAISLEY, DARIUS RUCKER, NELLY, JON PARDI and more, who all share our vision to continue to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans and are excited to get back to live music through this re-imagined experience.”

General ticket sales will begin this FRIDAY, JUNE 26th at 10am (CT) here. More details including event guidelines can be found here.

