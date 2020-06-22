Hardy (Photo: Robby Klein)

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to Country artist and 2019 “American Idol” winner LAINE HARDY, who revealed on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (6/21) that he has been diagnosed with a mild case of COVID-19.

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” he posted. “My doctor confirmed I have CORONAVIRUS, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!"

