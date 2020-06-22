Scotty McCreery (Photo: Jeff Nelson)

Congratulations to TRIPLE TIGERS' SCOTTY MCCREERY, who hit #1 on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with his current song, "In Between.”

Kudos to TRIPLE TIGERS GM NORBERT NIX, SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING, Dir./National Promotion RAFFAELLA BRAUN, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNIE BROOKS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion PARKER FOWLER, Dir./NORTHEAST & MIDWEST Promotion DIANE LOCKNER, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion JULIANNA VAUGHN, Dir./Marketing LAURA HOSTELLEY, and Coord./Promotion HOPE GARRISON.

« back to Net News