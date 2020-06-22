Talk About Radio

PHILADELPHIA-based radio pros RICH DE SISTO and PAUL KELLY are co-hosting a new podcast series about radio, "AIRCHECK," featuring conversations with talent, management, and owners. The show is produced by DE SISTO and KELLY's RDPK PRODUCTIONS.

“AIRCHECK is a concept and project I’ve been developing since OCTOBER 2018," said DE SISTO. "My thought was to put together a podcast where the guests would be from radio. Radio is one of the greatest mediums ever. It informs, it entertains, it surprises. Our industry brethren from markets large to small each have those special career moments they love to share. AIRCHECK is where these stories will be told. In addition to the shared stories on AIRCHECK, we will be incorporating the rewound audio from those special story moments. These will be the AIRCHECK sessions you look forward to!”

KELLY added, “AIRCHECK, as described to me by RICH DE SISTO in late 2018, is an idea long overdue, with room for many versions of it in the podcast space. In a day and age when radio continues to go through many changes, AIRCHECK provides the roundtable environment for story and idea sharing of great interviews with music artists, concert promotions, station events, and even tales from the company CHRISTMAS party. 'WKRP IN CINCINNATI' was a show loved by viewers who worked in radio, but also by viewers who did not work in radio. AIRCHECK will have that same type of appeal.”

DE SISTO and KELLY, both currently on-air in PHILADELPHIA, have concentrated their programming and on-air radio careers in the northeast corridor of the country. Radio stops for DE SISTO include WAXQ/NEW YORK, WYSP/PHILADELPHIA, WPST/TRENTON, and WMGM and WZXL/ATLANTIC CITY. KELLY’s on-air time includes WEZX/SCRANTON, WPDH/POUGHKEEPSIE, and WZXL/ATLANTIC CITY. KELLY also operates PHILADELPHIA-based KELLY MUSIC RESEARCH.

AIRCHECK season one will feature interviews with air talents such as NINA BLACKWOOD, DANNY BONADUCE, EDDIE TRUNK, COUZIN ED, and NEAL MIRSKY, and artists including GREGG ALLMAN, PETER FRAMPTON, SAMMY HAGAR, LITTLE RICHARD, CLARENCE CLEMONS AND BRETT MICHAELS. Radio pros who would like to be featured can submit their story at AirCheckMe@gmail.com.

