Russell Dickerson

TRIPLE TIGERS' RUSSELL DICKERSON will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of JULY. Beginning on MONDAY, JULY 6th and continuing through FRIDAY, JULY 31st, DICKERSON can be heard sharing stories and music weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

“We are thrilled to partner with such an amazing artist for the month of JULY," said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Manager MICHAEL LEVINE. "RUSSELL has a huge following in SO CAL and we look forward to working with him on an exciting show.”

“I’m so pumped to take over GO COUNTRY 105 for the month of JULY and bring you guys all of the country hits RD style,” said DICKERSON.

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

