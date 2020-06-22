Dismissed

The FCC's International Bureau has dismissed the application of GLR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and H&H GROUP USA to feed Mandarin Chinese programming from PHOENIX RADIO, LLC from a studio in IRWINDALE, CA to XEWW-A/ROSARITO, BCN-SAN DIEGO-LOS ANGELES. The dismissal means that the programming will have to cease within 48 hours.

In its dismissal, the Commission said that the application failed to include PHOENIX RADIO, owned by two companies owned by elements of the Chinese government, EXTRA STEPS INVESTMENT LTD. and CHINA WISE INTERNATIONAL LTD., as a participant; the Bureau said that it cannot evaluate the application without reviewing PHOENIX's role. But the Commission added that the application can be revised with PHOENIX as an applicant and refiled for review.

