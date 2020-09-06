Winners Announced Tomorrow

COVID-19 took the wind out of the world's sails on MARCH 11th -- the day WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION declared COVID-19 was a pandemic. With that news ALL ACCESS postponed WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, which was to have taken place MARCH 25-27 at CASTAWAY in BURBANK.

Our friends at MUSICMASTER were sponsoring the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS LUNCHEON on FRIDAY, MARCH 27th ... and we all got together in the aftermath of it all to discuss it!

Thanks to MUSICMASTER's generous support, we have produced all of the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS and all of the lucky recipients have them.

And, now we are about to hand out the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS!

Watch this space TOMORROW, JUNE 24th when we announce the winners of the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Industry Awards, including the MUSICMASTER HUMANITARIAN AWARDS, SEAN DEMERY INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD, RIA's RISING STARS AWARDS, and the first WWRS 2020 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD WINNER ... plus:

Winners in these categories!

Radio Company of the Year

Radio Company Exec Of The Year

Radio Company Sr. Programmer Of The Year

Radio Company Online Exec. Of The Year

Station of the Year Of The Year

Station Exec. Of The Year

Station Programmer Of The Year

Station APD/MD Of The Year

Station Air Talent Of The Year

Imaging/Production Talent Of The Year

Voiceover Talent Of The Year

Online Presence Station Of The Year

Consultant Of The Year

Major Label Of The Year

Indie Label Of The Year

Major Label Exec Of The Year

Indie Label Exec Of The Year

Major Artist Of The Year

Indie Artist Of The Year

Look for all of the winners, here on ALL ACCESS, TOMORROW!

« see more Net News