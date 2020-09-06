-
WWRS 2020 Industry Award Winners ... To Be Announced Wednesday, June 24th By MusicMaster And All Access
COVID-19 took the wind out of the world's sails on MARCH 11th -- the day WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION declared COVID-19 was a pandemic. With that news ALL ACCESS postponed WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, which was to have taken place MARCH 25-27 at CASTAWAY in BURBANK.
Our friends at MUSICMASTER were sponsoring the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS LUNCHEON on FRIDAY, MARCH 27th ... and we all got together in the aftermath of it all to discuss it!
Thanks to MUSICMASTER's generous support, we have produced all of the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS and all of the lucky recipients have them.
And, now we are about to hand out the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS!
Watch this space TOMORROW, JUNE 24th when we announce the winners of the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Industry Awards, including the MUSICMASTER HUMANITARIAN AWARDS, SEAN DEMERY INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD, RIA's RISING STARS AWARDS, and the first WWRS 2020 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD WINNER ... plus:
- Radio Company of the Year
- Radio Company Exec Of The Year
- Radio Company Sr. Programmer Of The Year
- Radio Company Online Exec. Of The Year
- Station of the Year Of The Year
- Station Exec. Of The Year
- Station Programmer Of The Year
- Station APD/MD Of The Year
- Station Air Talent Of The Year
- Imaging/Production Talent Of The Year
- Voiceover Talent Of The Year
- Online Presence Station Of The Year
- Consultant Of The Year
- Major Label Of The Year
- Indie Label Of The Year
- Major Label Exec Of The Year
- Indie Label Exec Of The Year
- Major Artist Of The Year
- Indie Artist Of The Year
Look for all of the winners, here on ALL ACCESS, TOMORROW!
