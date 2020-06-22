Glasgow

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that CAPITOL BROADCASTING Sports WCMC-F (ESPN 99.9 THE FAN), Sports WCMC-HD2-W243DK-W257CS (BUZZ SPORTS RADIO), and Sports WDNC-A-WCMC-HD3 (620 THE TICKET)/RALEIGH-DURHAM OM/PD DENNIS GLASGOW has exited the stations after 6-3/4 years with the company. GLASGOW was recently furloughed due to CAPITOL's financial concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the furlough has now been turned into a layoff along with several others at the cluster.

GLASGOW's resume includes stops at ENTERCOM Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN) and PAMPLIN News-Talk KPAM-A and KKOV-A/PORTLAND, RED ZEBRA Sports WTEM-A (ESPN 980)/WASHINGTON, CRAWFORD Sports KLZ-A (560 ESPN)/DENVER, and CITADEL Sports KNML-A (610 THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/ALBUQUERQUE. He oversaw the growth of THE FAN and its sister stations and the establishment of WRALSPORTSFAN.COM.

Reach DENNIS at dennisglasgow@gmail.com or (503) 998-7830.

