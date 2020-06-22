New Morning Show Coming

TYLER MEDIA Urban Oldies KOMA-HD3-K276EX (V103)/OKLAHOMA CITY is adding COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' nationally syndicated DEDE IN THE MORNING beginning next MONDAY (6/29) for 5-10a (CT).

V103 PD ROB CLEMENT said, "We'll keep playing the same great throwback hip-hop and R&B in between the hilarious antics, great news, and exciting conversations that make DEDE IN THE MORNING a must-listen show. DEDE's charisma is undeniable and we're excited to have her joining the V103 family."

Mornings on V103 have been music intensive since the ED LOVER MORNING SHOW ended its run on the station in DECEMBER 2017.

