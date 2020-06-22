New Podcast

DETROIT PISTONS forward BLAKE GRIFFIN is hosting a new podcast for AUDIBLE and OBB SOUND. "THE PURSUIT OF HEALTHINESS," an interview series about physical and mental wellness, will debut on AUGUST 4th with guests including MICHAEL B. JORDAN, ARIANNA HUFFINGTON, ANTONI POROWSKI ("QUEER EYE"), DEEPAK CHOPRA, CHELSEA HANDLER, HEADSPACE's ANDY PUDDICOMBE, KARLIE KLOSS, BULLETPROOF's DAVE ASPREY, Paralympic champion OKSANA MASTERS, and NASA Head of Nutrition and Biochemistry SCOTT M. SMITH. AUDIBLE has already green-lit a second season of the podcast.

GRIFFIN said, “As a professional athlete, I’ve been pushing my physical abilities to the limit for as long as I can remember and have always been incredibly fascinated by what the mind and body can do. Now, more than ever, wellness of both body and mind is crucial -- my teammates, my friends, family and everyone around the globe need to focus on self-care. I’m proud to collaborate with AUDIBLE and OBB SOUND on this special interview series, which will make the health and wellness landscape a little less daunting and a lot more fun.”

OBB Founder and series Exec. Prod. MICHAEL D. RATNER said, “We want this show to resonate with health fanatics as well as people who just want to better understand what health options are out there on all fronts. This material is incredibly timely and we hope that audiences who listen to these episodes can gain some useful insights as BLAKE guides us through facts, rumors, science, twists and turns that make up this wellness journey.”

AUDIBLE Writer/Editor and series Exec. Producer CHRISTOPHER JOHN FARLEY said, “The guest lineup for this project is extraordinary -- everyone brings something unique and insightful to the conversation and listeners will walk away from this program with a new outlook on how to take care of themselves. We can’t wait to share these amazing conversations with listeners.”

