Jacquie Gales Webb

The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING has promoted Dir. of Content JACQUIE GALES WEBB to VP/Radio. GALES WEBB joined the CPB in 2005 as Project Mgr. in the Radio department. She continues to host "SUNDAY AFTERNOON GOSPEL WITH JACQUIE GALES WEBB" on HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR/WASHINGTON, which she has done for almost 30 years.

“JACQUIE has been instrumental in CPB’s work developing and implementing policies that support and strengthen local public radio stations and programming,” said CPB EVP/COO MICHAEL LEVY. “Her experience as an award-winning producer, together with her years at CPB, will be an asset as we evaluate strategic efforts to strengthen public media’s role in building a civil society and reaching underserved audiences.”

« see more Net News