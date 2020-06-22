Joe Pags

"JOE PAGS" PAGLIARULO is celebrating 10 years as host of PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE WEEKEND." The show is heard on over 300 stations nationwide. PAGLIARULO also hosts "THE JOE PAGS SHOW" in syndication for COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, based at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOAI-A/SAN ANTONIO.

“It is such an honor to be able to crack the mic every weekend and talk to wonderful people across the nation!” said JOE PAGS. “Time flies when doing what I love. I’m humbled that it’s been a decade! Looking forward to many more years to come.”

“THE WEEKEND has been a staple of our talk lineup for many years, but Pags has taken it to another level over the past decade,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “PAGS’ unique brand of talk and entertainment drives the show’s continued growth and success, and we’re so proud to celebrate this special milestone with him.”

« see more Net News