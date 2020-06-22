Hear, Here

TUNEIN has launched a new brand campaign, "Hear, Here," designed by ad agency barrettSF and focused on promoting how listeners can use the app to hear audio content wherever they are.

“Our research tells us that the average person spends half of their waking hours listening to audio, thus serving as a constant companion no matter what life brings,” said Sr. Dir. of Marketing ANA GUILLEN. “Whether in the car, working from home, gardening or cooking, TUNEIN fits into our lives during countless moments throughout the day. This campaign makes TUNEIN synonymous with these daily scenarios, and reminds consumers that they can connect with the world through TUNEIN anywhere they are and whatever they may be doing.”

“The message to consumers is simple and clear -- you can listen on TUNEIN and visualize 'where, why and when' to use TUNEIN,” said barrettSF Exec. Creative Dir./Co-Founder JAMIE BARRETT. “We've designed the creative to meet the current moment, yet also evolve with the country as we find our way forward.”

