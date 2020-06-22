Ryman Auditorium stage

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES is reopening the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE and the RYMAN AUDITORIUM — both in NASHVILLE — to the public for tours, effective FRIDAY, JUNE 26th, after a lengthy closure due to COVID-19. New safety procedures and training are being implemented at both venues to help promote guest safety.

The RYMAN will feature a new exhibit when it reopens. Focusing on the history of Rock ‘n’ Roll music at the venue, the “Turn It Up! RYMAN’s Rock Legacy” exhibit, which will run for three years, showcases the building’s cross-genre past, featuring artifacts from ELVIS PRESLEY, PETER FRAMPTON, JERRY LEE LEWIS, ROY ORBISON, JOHN MELLENCAMP, NEIL YOUNG, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and more.

