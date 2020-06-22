Georgianna Szost

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to radio programmer NICK CASH, most recently OM of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s KILLEEN, TX cluster and PD of iHEARTMEDIA Country KHGE/FRESNO, CA, on the passing of his mother. GEORGIANNA SZOST, 77, died on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17th in DUNNELLON, FL.

CASH, who is currently between gigs, has been able to be by his mother’s side over the last few months. A funeral mass will be held for SZOST TOMORROW (6/23) morning at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH in DUNNELON. Sympathies can be sent to CASH here, or by phone at (352) 615-9392.

