Bryan Thompson

FOREVER MEDIA has doubled down on air talent BRYAN THOMPSON at their DELMARVA properties.

Earlier this month THOMPSON signed on for mornings at Country WCHK (CHICKEN 101.3)/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, MD. (ALL ACCESS 6/9)

Now, he adds afternoons at sister Hot AC WAFL(EAGLE 97.7).

He began his new duties on MONDAY (6/22).

