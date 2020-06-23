To Co-Host Summit

USHER'S NEW LOOK has announced a collaboration with CRICKET WIRELESS to host a DISRUPTIVATE RACIAL INEQUITY & MENTAL HEALTH TRAUMA SUMMIT for youth on TUESDAY, JUNE 30th at 5:30 pm (EDT). The virtual event will provide a forum for teens to talk about the effects of racism, socioeconomic inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic on their mental health.

USHER'S NEW LOOK was founded in 1999 by USHER with a goal of providing educational resources and tools for underserved youth that may need a "new look" on life. Over 50,000 students around the world have benefitted from USHER'S NEW LOOK. Currently, USHER'S NEW LOOK is hosting 300 high school and college-level students for its annual SUMMER LEADERSHIP ACADEMY, which, this year, is also virtual.

USHER'S NEW LOOK Pres. And CEO CARESHIA MOORE commented, "UNL's DISRUPTIVATE RACIAL INEQUITY & MENTAL HEALTH TRAUMA SUMMIT is designed to offer comfort and counsel to young people who are experiencing pain, isolation and fear as our country faces a pandemic and extraordinary social unrest. We commend CRICKET WIRELESS for their invaluable support, and we thank them for creating the impetus to foster healthy solutions - and hopefully a brighter outlook for our young people."

The UNL DISRUPTIVATE RACIAL INEQUITY & MENTAL HEALTH TRAUMA SUMMIT will also feature MINDRIGHT HEALTH Founder And CEO ASHLEY EDWARDS, and psychologist, scientist, media personality, author and speaker DR. ALFIEE M. BRELAND-NOBLE. MINDRIGHT is a startup with the mission of making mental health support radically accessible and inclusive of communities of color and low-income families.

