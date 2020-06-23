The Mistress Carrie Podcast Rocks

Former ENTERCOM Active Rock WAAF/BOSTON midday host MISTRESS CARRIE has launched "The MISTRESS CARRIE Podcast" which debuted on JUNE 9th with an interview with BRENT SMITH from SHINEDOWN. CARRIE had spent 22 years at WAAF before they signed off in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/24/20).

CARRIE told ALL ACCESS, "Starting my company 'BIG FOOT FIRST PRODUCTIONS LLC' and launching 'The MISTRESS CARRIE Podcast' was the next logical step for me. With so much uncertainty in the industry, it seemed like the best time to go out on my own. 'The MISTRESS CARRIE Podcast' is a rock lifestyle podcast, where the music is the common thread. There is room for anyone who appreciates Rock under this umbrella, whether you love classic rock or new rock, travel, booze, food, tattoos, motorcycles, hot rods, and so much more! If you think it rocks, it's on 'The Mistress Carrie Podcast.'"

Check out "The MISTRESS CARRIE Podcast" here and reach out to CARRIE at MistressCarrieRocks@gmail.com.

