OAK VIEW GROUP announced the launch of a blue-ribbon task force to safely reopen AMERICA’s live entertainment and public congregation facilities as soon as possible.

Comprised of individuals across all facets of facility operations, including sanitization technology and equipment, research and development, design, food and beverage, capital expenditure management, content, and more, OVG’s task force will provide what it is calling "development and operation protocols, guidance and ongoing auditing of all COVID-19 and other infectious disease mitigation to ensure the public's safe return to live entertainment facilities in the U.S.

The team will review and test more than 180 products, solutions and technologies to see which can be used in the most effective manner. It will develop industry standards to properly sanitize facilities as well as provide guidance on recommended safety protocols for all venues using the most current and medically proven products and procedures. The team will also take extra steps to ensure employees are screened on an ongoing basis for symptoms when they come into work, as well as to implement other security upgrades.

The task force includes DELAWARE NORTH for hospitality management and food service management, ECOLAB for water, food safety and infection prevention technologies and services, which will manage sanitization technology; global design and architecture firms, GENSLER and POPULOUS, which will oversee facilities design; law firm KAUFF McGUIRE & MARGOLIS will ensure employees’ rights are protected and upheld; JANI-KING, the world’s largest commercial cleaning franchise; global engineering design firm ME ENGINEERS, which will direct all mechanical and electrical engineering; global consulting and advisory firm TENEO, which will oversee management consulting; and the UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON, which will lead research and development.

OAK VIEW GROUP CEO TIM LEIWEKE commented, “Our team will be influential in implementing the new standards that will be adopted across the entire live entertainment industry. The health and safety of fans, artists and touring staff, during and after this evolving global pandemic, remains our top priority. By aligning ourselves with global companies, all which I consider the best in their respective fields, we are developing and executing the necessary standards to protect anyone who may enter live entertainment venues.”

To ensure a safe return to live entertainment facilities during the 2020 calendar year, the task force will collectively focus its attention across five pillars: developing standards along with its newly announced partnership with DELOS for testing solutions and technology; advising working groups on said standards and technology; advising the working groups on capital expenditure spends; and an auditing system that will lead to certification.

The task force will then develop a program based on the standardization to implement operational standards for all live entertainment and public congregation facilities to follow, with a three-phased approach to reopen: the creation of minimum operating standards to sanitize and cleanse facilities that align with DELOS, a robust multi-day comprehensive training program for all staff and service providers involved in the production of events at facilities, and the development and implementation of an annual audit program and certification process to ensure venues are implementing and directing best practices.

OAK VIEW GROUP has teamed with THE INTERNATIONAL WELL BUILDING INSTITUTE (IWBI), the world’s leading certification body for healthy buildings, to co-chair its newly launched WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING FOR FACILITY OPERATIONS AND MANAGEMENT, an evidence-based, third-party verified rating focusing on operational policies, cleaning protocols and design strategies to address a post-COVID-19 environment.

