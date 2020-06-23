Ramsey Solutions

DAVE RAMSEY plans to hire 600 workers to his NASHVILLE-based radio and personal finance business empire with the help of state funding.

The state FUNDING BOARD will approve a grant for RAMSEY SOLUTIONS, including the construction of a new office building at its headquarters in FRANKLIN, TN's BERRY FARMS development.

The $52 million expansion marks the second phase of a relocation and expansion that the company commenced in 2015.

RAMSEY SOLUTIONS has since doubled its local headcount, to more than 900 employees.

A company spokesperson commented, "We're always looking to hire tech jobs. As we continue to build new products and new ways to help people with their finances, it's just really clear we have to have the tech infrastructure to support those products, That's a huge area of focus for us."

RAMSEY also plans a third office building and a conference center.

RAMSEY SOLUTIONS received $1.3 million from the state DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT in 2015, when the company announced its headquarters move and pledged to add 400 new jobs.

That same yaer, city and county officials approved $2.2 million of incentives for RAMSEY SOLUTIONS, with the company committing to create 400 new jobs by 2023 and again by 2028.

