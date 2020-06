James Samprakos

MIKE CALLAHAN shares with ALL ACCESS, "Just wanted to pass along the news that BOSTON radio Legend 'THE FAMOUS JIM SANDS' (JAMES SAMPRAKOS) passed away over the weekend. He was famous for his weekend Oldies shows on WBZ, WRKO, WHDH and WODS (OLDIES 103)."

Here is the obituary.

OLDIES 103 posted on FACEBOOK:

