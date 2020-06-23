Sold

REED BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Country WRAB-A-W296DM/ARAB, AL to FUN MEDIA GROUP OF ALABAMA LLC for $100,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, THE PRAISE NETWORK, INC. is selling Religion KMMJ-A-K282BR/GRAND ISLAND, NE to MYBRIDGE for a total of $35,000 (the AM is being gifted to the buyer, and the translator is being valued at $35,000).

CHERRY CREEK RADIO's CCR-WILLISTON IV, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KYYZ/WILLISTON, ND with reduced power using a backup system after damage was sustained to its licensed facility from a lightning strike.

WLRI INCORPORATED has requested a Silent STA for low power FM WNUZ-LP/GAP, PA "due to the dire impact of our station's operation caused by the novel CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)."

And M.J. PHILLIPS COMMUNICATIOINS, INC. has closed on the sale of Oldies WJJL-A/NIAGARA FALLS, NY to WILLIAM G. YUHNKE's KENMORE BROADCASTING COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $60,000. The buyer is flipping the station to Adult Standards with the heritage BUFFALO market call letters of WEBR-A.

