Hannah And Fred

SMARTTALK RADIO NETWORK and News-Talk WCGO-A-W240EH/EVANSTON-CHICAGO SUNDAY morning show "GABBY ROAD WITH HANNAH, FRED AND JUSTIN" is losing one co-host and changing its name, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

JUSTIN KULOVSEK is leaving the show to concentrate on his media consulting business, leaving former WGN-A host and WMVP-A (ESPN 1000) Public Affairs Manager HANNAH STANLEY and WEIGEL BROADCASTING Exec. Prod. and former WGN fill-in host FRED WEINTRAUB to continue as "THE HANNAH AND FRED SHOW," starting JULY 5th.

