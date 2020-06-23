-
iHeartMedia/Austin & San Antonio Names Jason McCollim SVP/Programming
iHEARTMEDIA/AUSTIN and SAN ANTONIO taps JASON McCOLLIM as SVP/Programming, effective immediately. McCOLLIM will work closely with the market’s PDs, on-air personalities and sales teams, overseeing all iHEART stations in the AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO region. He will report to Pres. AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO MATT MARTIN.
McCOLLIM joins from the SVP/Programming role at iHEARTMEDIA/COLORADO SPRINGS and PUEBLO. He has held that position since 2015, when he transferred from the PD post at the company’s Classic Rock KKZX and News-Talk KQNT-A/SPOKANE (NET NEWS 8/11/15).
“It is terrific to re-connect and work with JASON again,” said MARTIN. “JASON is passionate about leading teams, is a proven winner and fits our culture perfectly. We are excited to welcome him to our team.”
