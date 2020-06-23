Kenyon

ENTERCOM is congratulating its DETROIT SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON on her recent honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (MAB).

“DEBBIE is a relentless leader whose work ethic and breadth of expertise serve as a pillar for our DETROIT market,” said Regional Pres./Pres. of Sales Ops. MICHAEL DOYLE. “I congratulate her for this distinguished honor and am proud to see her outstanding career achievements recognized through this award.”

“Lifetime Achievement Award recipients are MICHIGAN broadcast pioneers who have dedicated the majority of their professional career to broadcasting in the state of MICHIGAN,” said MAB Pres./CEO KAROLE WHITE. “DEBBIE joins a group of 31 other elite broadcasters who have been recognized with this honor since 1989.”

KENYON's cluster includes Classic Hits WOMC, Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET), AC WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE), Country WYCD, Sports WXYT-A (SPORTS RADIO 1270), and News WWJ-A.

