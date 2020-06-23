Rascal Flatts

Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ RASCAL FLATTS, who earned 81 MEDIABASE adds this week with their new single, “How They Remember You,” making it the most-added record at Country radio.

Kudos to BIG MACHINE GM CLAY HUNNICUTT, SVP/Promotion KRIS LAMB, Dir./National Promotion ERIK POWELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion BILL LUBITZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRACY WILKINSON, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JC COFFEY, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion JEFF DAVIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion BROOKE DIAZ and Coord./Promotion SAMANTHA KANE.

