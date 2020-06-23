Winners

The CHESAPEAKE ASSOCIATED PRESS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of its 2020 awards, handed out in a ZOOM conference virtual ceremony on SATURDAY (6/20). 22 stations submitted 284 entries for the awards.

The radio first place winners were:

All Categories:

Best in Show: NICK IANELLI, HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON, Light Feature, "Sharks in the Making"

Best Podcast - Audio: MEGAN CLOHERTY and JACK MOORE, WTOP, "22 HOURS: AN AMERICAN NIGHTMARE"

Radio I/Metro:

Outstanding Spot News Reporting: HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE, "Raid of Mayor CATHERINE PUGH's Home"

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY Jazz WEAA/BALTIMORE, "Poe Homes Water Crisis"

Outstanding News Series: J.J. GREEN, WTOP, "The Fog of Espionage"

Outstanding Use of Sound: RACHEL NANIA, "George's Harpsichord"

Outstanding Talk Show: CLARENCE MITCHELL IV, RYAN BLUMBERG, and DAVE GEGOREK, WBAL, "THE C4 SHOW"

Outstanding Editorial or Commentary: DR. KAYE WISE WHITEHEAD, JUSTINA POLLARD, and ANDRE MELTON, WEAA, "TODAY WITH DR. KAYE: Black Community Genocide"

Outstanding Public Affairs: ANNE KRAMER and JOHN PATTI, WBAL, "Project CommUNITY"

Outstanding Specialty Reporting: CARLA BABB, VOICE OF AMERICA, "Military Beat"

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: TOM HALL, CIANNA GREAVES, and KATHLEEN CAHILL, YOUR PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WYPR/BALTIMORE, "CATHERINE PUGH Pleads Guilty"

Outstanding Enterprise Reporting: JENNY GLICK, WTOP, "Starving for Perfection"

Outstanding Sports Feature: JOHN DOMEN, WTOP, "Ovi O's"

Outstanding Serious Feature: MEGAN CLOHERTY and DAVE DILDINE, WTOP, "ROCK CREEK Rescue"

Outstanding Light Feature: NICK IANELLI, WTOP, "Sharks in the Making"

Best Reporter: MEGAN CLOHERTY, WTOP

Outstanding Year-Round Local Sports: WTOP

Outstanding Website: WTOP

Outstanding Newscast: WTOP

Best Radio News Anchor: ROBERT LANG, WBAL

Outstanding News Operation: WTOP

Radio II/Non-Metro:

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: DON RUSH, SALISBURY UNIVERSITY Classical WSCL/SALISBURY-Variety WSDL/OCEAN CITY, MD, "Immigrants Crossing the Border"

Outstanding News Series: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, "Legacy of Lynching"

Outstanding Use of Sound: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, "OC Prepares For White Marlin Open"

Outstanding Talk Show: CONNOISSEUR MEDIA News-Talk WFMD-A/FREDERICK, MD, "MID-MARYLAND LIVE"

Outstanding Editorial or Commentary: GEORGE MERRILL, WSCL-WSDL, "Climate Change"

Outstanding Public Affairs: DONNA COLE, SAJAK Full Service WNAV-A-W260BM/ANNAPOLIS, "Koda's Story and Suicide Prevention"

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: DONNA COLE, WNAV, "The Killing of Bald Eagles on MARYLAND's Eastern Shore - the History of a Dirty Little Secret"

Outstanding Specialty Reporting: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, "History of African American School"

Outstanding Sports Feature: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, "Hockey Comes to DELMARVA"

Outstanding Serious Feature: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, "Vigil"

Outstanding Light Feature: DON RUSH, WSCL-WSDL, "Earth Day at the Zoo"

Outstanding Year-Round Local Sports: WFMD

Outstanding Newscast: BERNIE BENNETT, WNAV

Best Radio News Anchor: JULIE REITER, WNAV

Outstanding News Operation: WFMD

