NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC NETWORKS has taken a new approach to the annual "For Your Consideration" promotional push for the EMMY AWARDS, enlisting BENZTOWN, MCVAY MEDIA, and DAVE BEASING's SOUND THAT BRANDS to produce a 12-episode branded content podcast promoting its shows for the awards. "CONSIDER THIS" debuted JUNE 15th, hosted by STACEY WILSON HUNT with interviews featuring NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC show talents including JEFF GOLDBLUM, Dr. JANE GOODALL, BEAR GRYLLS, MARCIA GAY HARDEN, KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY, HORDON RAMSAY, DAVID THEWILS, and NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON, among others, plus showrunners, producers, and directors.

“We are a network that’s built on incredible storytelling,” said NATGEO FILMS EVP/Marketing Strategy and Global Communications CHRISTOPHER ALBERT. “In this most untraditional of EMMY seasons, we wanted to find a way to bring our amazing talent from both in front of and behind the camera directly to the EMMY-voting audience — literally straight into their ears -- while also keeping everyone safe and socially distant.”

MCVAY MEDIA Pres./CEO MIKE MCVAY said, “The idea to utilize a 12-episode podcast series to inform and heighten the awareness of EMMY voters came from the creative minds of NATGEO's (Sr. Dir./Communications and Awards) STEPHANIE MONTGOMERY and CHRIS ALBERT. The troika of BENZTOWN, MCVAY MEDIA and SOUND THAT BRANDS brought the series to life.”

BEASING said, "Great storytelling connects people and brands. These behind-the-scenes stories are compelling to both TELEVISION ACADEMY voters and fans of these incredible programs."

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, "Social distancing necessitated this marketing innovation for showcasing exceptional programming during awards season. Now these types of podcasts that extend content producers' stories and highlight the key players in those stories will be the standard for promoting shows 'For Your Consideration'. We are thrilled to have been a part of helping NATGEO develop the very first podcast in this category -- one that hits all the right notes to engage and captivate the entertainment community with its diverse and compelling programming."

